Milwaukee native to command USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, a Milwaukee native, will assume command of the USS Abraham Lincoln -- marking the first time a female commanding officer will lead the crew of one of the Navy’s 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

The U.S. Navy recently announced Capt. Bauernschmidt will take command of Lincoln in summer 2021. This, after completing the nuclear power, aviation, and leadership training required of aircraft carrier commanding officers.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected," said Bauernschmidt in a news release.

FOX6 News first introduced viewers to Bauernschmidt in February 2018 after we were granted exclusive access to visit the USS Abraham Lincoln -- and share stories from the warship.

Bauernschmidt graduated from the United Stated Naval Academy in May 1994, the first graduating class in which women were allowed to serve aboard combatant ships and aircraft. She was designated as a Naval Aviator in 1996 and served with several helicopter squadrons throughout her career. She has previously commanded the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 and amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD-22).