Push for more Narcan; Milwaukee first responders stress importance

During our live political special Road to the White House that aired Monday night, March 25, Milwaukee fire chief Aaron Lipski stressed the importance of Narcan.

Sirens are the universal sign someone needs help and in many cases, it’s sounding an alarm on the fentanyl and opioid epidemic in the United States.

Data shows last year, there were over 600 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

"We need more Narcan, and we need more Narcan flooding the community right now," Lipski said.

Jade Calvin is a critical care paramedic and education specialist with Bell Ambulance in Milwaukee. She, too, agrees with Lipski.

"There are people that struggle with addiction every day," she said. "It is not our job to judge them, it’s our job to help."

Calvin said naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, acts as an overdose reversal agent.

"Narcan is an opioid antagonist," she said. "It’s defending your brain against the drugs that are in your system, so your body gets a chance to come back to itself."

If you suspect an overdose, here’s what to look out for:

"You’re seeing people that have pinpoint pupils," she said. "They have a decreased respiratory drive. They have low blood pressure sometimes."

While there are many ways to administer the drug, Calvin said the most common is putting the nozzle to the nose and pushing the plunger.

"[…] It’s such an easy fix to something that can be life-threatening," Calvin said.

Calvin said your local fire department may offer free Narcan and testing strips.