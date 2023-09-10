Milwaukee nail salon 4th break-in, reward offered

A Milwaukee nail salon owner is frustrated after someone burglarized his business for the fourth time this year.

"I've been coming here for five years," said Nhandi Ashley-Pierre, a longtime customer.

A nail salon is a place to relax.

"Great work. I'm comfortable here," said Ashley-Pierre.

Nhandi Ashley-Pierre said he was feeling uncomfortable after what happened Friday, Sept. 8.

Nhandi Ashley-Pierre

"One thing I cannot stand is a thief," Ashley-Pierre said.

A thief broke into Sun Nails & Spa on West Capitol Drive on Friday.

Surveillance shows someone hurling something at the glass door over and over again, punching and kicking, pulling and tugging.

It was a battle to break in.

"I feel sad because it keeps happening all the time," said Brian Ho.

Ho, the owner, said it was the fourth break-in in less than a year.

"Every time it happens, it's very expensive for me," said Ho.

"I'm convinced it's the same person," said Ashley-Pierre. "They've donet he same thing all four times."

Ho said he would have to replace the door. He said the thief didn't take much cash because they don't keep much money at their desks.

"Some supplies," said Ho. "Some little stuff."

The burglar squeezed through the glass to get out.

"It's sickening," Ashley-Pierre said.

Staff and customers said they hope the police catch the person responsible for this damage.

"You can't do things like this in the community," said Ashley-Pierre. "The community utilizes and thinks we don't care."

The nail salon owners filed a police report and offered a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.