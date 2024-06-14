Milwaukee musician's instruments, equipment stolen; 'crazy week'

A Milwaukee musician heading out for a recent gig found everything that she needed for the show was gone. Equipment including instruments and speakers were stolen from her apartment storage unit.

"It’s been like the most emotionally crazy week," said Madeline Stadel, who performs as "Adorner."

Stadel was headed to a show on Thursday, June 6 and ready to pack up her gear from her Riverwest apartment.

"I went down to my basement and I unlocked my little padlock and swung open the door and there was nothing in there. I was like, ooh," Stadel said.

Everything Stadel needed for the show was gone. Speakers, a microphone, a synthesizer and her beloved keyboard had been stolen after someone picked the lock.

Madeline Stadel

"I’ve been to a lot of different places in Milwaukee and I’ve been through a lot of different things in my life and I always had that piano. So that piano felt like home to me," Stadel said.

Stadel reported the theft to police – and then started a GoFundMe to help buy new equipment. Within 24 hours, she met her goal.

"The response that happened so quickly was overwhelming," Stadel said.

Stadel is thankful for the support but still looking for justice.

"It fuels my purpose. I will continue to do that. I will continue to make good from bad," Stadel said.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to give them a call.