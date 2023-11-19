Milwaukee murder-suicide investigation on city's northwest side

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that unfolded on the city's northwest side early Sunday, Nov. 19.

Officials say around 3 a.m. Sunday, they were dispatched to the Mariner Pointe Apartments – near N. 99th Street and south of Bradley Road. Officers found a 44-year-old victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the shooting suspect. a 60-year-old, was also located at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound – which appears to be self-inflicted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say this incident appears to be domestic violence related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.