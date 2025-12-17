Milwaukee mural controversy, damage; guilty plea to amended charge

article

The Brief Zechariah Mehler pleaded guilty to damaging a controversial Milwaukee mural with axes and hammers. The owner cited Gaza war protest, while the defendants called the imagery a "hate crime." Zechariah will be sentenced in January 2026; his co-defendant’s next hearing is set for March.



Zechariah Mehler, one of two men accused of damaging a controversial mural in Milwaukee back in September 2024, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 17 to an amended charge of criminal damage to property.

Mehler is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2026.

Case details

What we know:

The mural near Holton and Locust showed a Star of David combined with a swastika. The building owner, Ihsan Atta, says it was meant to bring attention to the war in Gaza. Atta said it cost him more than $12,000.

Police say surveillance video showed Zechariah and Peter Mehler taking an axe and a sledgehammer to the mural, while Zechariah gave the camera "double middle fingers." Police say the next day, Zechariah came back to finish the job with a pry bar.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Mehlers called the mural a hate crime.

What's next:

Peter Mehler is due in court in March 2026 for a plea/sentencing hearing.