Milwaukee motorcycle officer hurt; driver U-turn leads to collision

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 30, 2024 4:20pm CDT
    • A Milwaukee motorcycle police officer was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 30 when a driver made a U-turn in front of his motorcycle at 6th and Layton.
    • The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, but his vehicle was disabled – and he was arrested.
    • The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a vehicle made a U-turn in front of a motorcycle officer on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 30 – and caused a collision near 6th and Layton.

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. – and officials say the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee. However, his vehicle became disabled. The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical clearance. 

The motorcycle officer, a 50-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. 

Criminal charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 