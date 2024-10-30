Milwaukee motorcycle officer hurt; driver U-turn leads to collision

article

Milwaukee police say a vehicle made a U-turn in front of a motorcycle officer on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 30 – and caused a collision near 6th and Layton.

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. – and officials say the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee. However, his vehicle became disabled. The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

The motorcycle officer, a 50-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.