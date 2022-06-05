Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee motorcycle crash, medical examiner called

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee motorcycle crash

MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5.

It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The medical examiner later confirmed this was a fatal crash.

The cause is under investigation. 