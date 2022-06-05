Milwaukee motorcycle crash, medical examiner called
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5.
It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee.
Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The medical examiner later confirmed this was a fatal crash.
The cause is under investigation.