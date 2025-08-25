Milwaukee hit-and-run motorcycle crash; man loses leg on his birthday

The Brief Gustavo Rojas lost his leg in a hit-and-run crash on his birthday in Milwaukee. Police arrested a 19-year-old woman two days later; charges are under review. Rojas said he’s grateful to be alive but wants justice and safer driving awareness.



A Milwaukee man said a hit-and-run crash on his birthday left him without a leg, and now he’s calling for justice.

What we know:

29-year-old Gustavo Rojas was riding his motorcycle to his friend’s house, northbound on 27th Street near Medford, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, when a driver blew through a stop sign and struck him.

"It caused me to flip, and I broke my leg instantly, it was amputated," Rojas said. "Instantly, I flew like 50 feet from my bike."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rojas said he wrapped what was left of his leg to stop the bleeding before eventually passing out and waking up in the hospital. He’s undergone multiple surgeries since then.

What they're saying:

"This impacted my life entirely dude," Rojas said. "It’s going to take a while to recover."

He said people in the area rushed to help him, but the driver kept going.

"She just left me out there, she left me to die," he said.

He said he’s thankful to be alive but devastated over what he’s lost.

"I don't wish this on anybody, I could have died that day," he said.

Dig deeper:

A Milwaukee Police Department spokesperson said a 19-year-old woman was arrested two days later. She was arrested for hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and operating without a license causing great bodily harm.

Charges are under review.

Rojas said he wants drivers to be aware.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"People just to drive safe for these motorcycles," he said. "People are out here driving reckless."

Rojas said it could be months before he walks again.

What you can do:

His family has launched a GoFundMe to support his recovery.