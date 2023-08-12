Milwaukee motorcycle crash, man dead near Holton and Chambers
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12 near Holton and Chambers.
FOX6 News at the scene found a motorcycle on the sidewalk and a minivan with significant damage to its front passenger door – the airbags deployed – in the intersection.
The medical examiner identified the rider as an 18-year-old man.
This is a developing story.