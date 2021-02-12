Milwaukee mother of 6 gifted new ride after fire: 'Means so much'

A little compassion has come in the form of a great gift for a Milwaukee mother of six.

Tyana Stanton lost her car -- and six car seats -- after it caught fire during a snowstorm. She relied on the 2003 Ford Expedition to get to work and take her children to day care.

Stanton said the loss completely threw off her day-to-day routine, forcing her to ask others for help getting to and from -- no easy task when six kids are involved.

Friday, though, a little sense of normalcy will return thanks to a new set of wheels from Stark Foods.

"I just want to say thank you to you, to Stark Foods," Stanton said. "This just means so much to me, especially being the person I am. I am always helping someone out. So this just means a lot to me."

Stanton admitted she did not have insurance on her old car, which she realized was a huge mistake.

