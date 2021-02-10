Milwaukee mother of 6 loses SUV, car seats in fire: 'It's so hard'

Imagine being without a car as temperatures hold well below freezing for days. That's the reality for a Milwaukee mother of six after a devastating car fire.

Tyana Stanton's SUV caught fire after it got stuck during last week's snowstorm. If losing the car wasn't enough, she also lost all six of the car seats inside.

It didn't take long for the fire to destroy the SUV.

"It’s so hard watching something you work so hard for just go up in flames," Stanton said.

Tyana Stanton

As snow fell last week, she tried moving her vehicle that was stuck. It ended up doing more harm than good.

"After about an hour, it was just about out of the snow and it just caught on fire," said Stanton.

The Milwaukee mom watched as firefighters put out the flames, leaving behind charred wreckage.

"It’s putting my job in jeopardy. It’s pushing me back on being a mom, things like that," Stanton said.

Stanton used the 2003 Ford Expedition to get to work and take her six children to day care -- a 4-year-old and two sets of multiples. Her day-to-day is all about routine, which has now been thrown off.

"Everybody that knows me knows my kids are my life, and my vehicle was how I got my kids back and forth, how I make my money to get my kids back and forth," said Stanton.

She is now left asking for rides from family and friends.

"It’s not easy to say, 'Hey, can you give me a ride, me and six kids?'" Stanton said.

Stanton is looking for any help she can get. Above all, she's asking for positive thinking.

"The number one thing is just to pray for my strength," said Stanton.

Stanton told FOX6 News that she did not have insurance, which she realizes was a huge mistake.

Right now, she does not have a GoFundMe page but does have Cash App, Stanton's name on the account is $loveandmultiples.