2023 Milwaukee motel shooting, man sentenced to time served

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to time served in connection to a 2023 shooting. It happened at the American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe. Prosecutors said he shot at a man who had shot him multiple times.



A Milwaukee man, charged in connection to a 2023 motel shooting, was sentenced to time served on Thursday.

In Court:

Court records show Brandon Redic, 35, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After pleading guilty, Redic was sentenced to serve seven days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center. He was granted credit for time served.

Motel shooting | Dec. 22, 2023

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe. Officers arrived to find Redic bleeding from three gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting at American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe, Milwaukee

When Redic spoke with police, court filings said he told them he arranged to buy a dog from a woman near 68th and Appleton. He said he went there, and the woman told him to go to the second floor of the motel. He went into the room, but then stepped out to take a call and was locked out.

Redic told police he kicked in the door to get his coat and keys, per the complaint, and a man confronted him outside the room – pointing a gun and telling him to lie down. Redic said he started to lie down when the man shot him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint went on to say the man who shot Redic fled in a red vehicle, and Redic took out his own gun and shot at the red vehicle. He then walked to the front office to call for help and, at the same time, gave his gun to a woman who "offered to take the gun off his hands, and then asked him for money."

Redic later changed the story, per the complaint – saying he went to the motel for sex and believed he was set up.

Police recovered motel surveillance video of the shooting, which court filings said showed Redic leaving a room with a gun when a man pointed a gun at and shot Redic. The video also showed Redic shooting at the man who was fleeing in the red vehicle, as well as Redic giving the woman the gun.