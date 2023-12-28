Milwaukee motel shooting at Appleton and Keefe, man charged

article

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing off gunshots at a man who shot him at a motel on Appleton Avenue and then fled the scene.

The accused is Brandon Redic, and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (dating back to 2003)

Redic made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Dec. 28.

"This individual was not supposed to be in possession of firearm in first place," Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Tucker Tellefson said.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the American Inn Motel on Appleton Avenue at Keefe for a shooting on Friday evening, Dec. 22. When officers arrived, they found the defendant in the front office hallway bleeding from three gunshot wounds. Redic, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting at American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe, Milwaukee

When Redic spoke with police, he indicated he had arranged to purchase a dog from a woman near 68th and Appleton. The complaint says he went there and the woman told him to go to the second floor of the hotel. The defendant went into the room, but had to take a call outside. When he did this, he was locked out of the room. Redic told police he kicked in the door to get his coat and keys, and then a man confronted him outside the room and "pointed a gun at Redic and told Redic to lie down. Redic started to lie down, but this man shot him numerous times," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint goes on to say the man who shot Redic fled in a red vehicle and "Redic took out his own firearm and shot at the red vehicle about 3 to 4 times." Redic then walked to the front office to call for help. At the same time, the complaint says Redic gave his gun to a woman who "offered to take the gun off his hands, and then asked him for money."

Shooting at American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe, Milwaukee

Police recovered motel surveillance video of the shooting.

The complaint says it shows "Redic leaving out the apartment holding a black firearm in his right hand walking towards the stairs. Redic reaches the stairs and a Black male walks up to Redic and points a firearm at Redic and fires several shots at Redic as he falls to the ground."

The video also shows Redic shooting at the man who was fleeing in the vehicle, as well as "Redic handing off a firearm to a woman." Prosecutors say he gave the woman the gun and $20.

Redic later changed the story. Court filings say he went there for sex and believed he was set up.

"He has a family of six that he takes care of. And he has two jobs; one in which he is in training for," Redic's defense attorney Elizabeth Ellsworth-Kasch said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The woman told police Redic pushed her baby off the bed, pointed a gun at her, "upset that [she] would not have sex with him" and then she called her boyfriend.

Shooting at American Inn Motel near Appleton and Keefe, Milwaukee

Redic's cash bond was set at $2,500.

He is due back in court next month. No other arrests have been made at this time.