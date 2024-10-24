Mitchell Park 'Domes Reimagined' budget amendment passes committee

article

A budget amendment for "Domes Reimagined," a proposal to renovate the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory on Milwaukee's south side, is moving forward.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisor's Finance Committee unanimously approved a 2025 budget amendment for the proposed renovations. It now moves to the full board for final approval; a vote is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Supervisor Migel Martinez said an agreement is expected to include a long-term lease that puts the Friends of the Domes in charge of operations while Milwaukee County retains ownership of Mitchell Park. Milwaukee County would commit $30 million over six years, with funds contingent on meeting specific benchmarks.

A project update is expected by May 2025. Final approval of Milwaukee County’s financial contribution will be part of the 2026 budget process.

The proposal for the Domes was divided into two phases. It envisioned restoring the Domes, investing in Mitchell Park and creating more activities – as well as a new nature learning center.

Statement from Martinez, whose district includes the Domes: "The Domes are a Milwaukee landmark, important not only to my district but the entire community. This plan is the best option to preserve and improve this space, make it safer, and instill pride in our community. I appreciate my colleagues for recognizing the significance of this project."