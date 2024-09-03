Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes preservation; group shares proposal

The Brief "The Domes Reimagined" plan was proposed on Tuesday to Milwaukee County officials to find a long-term solution for the Mitchell Park Domes preservation. The proposal was drafted by the group Friends of the Domes and includes two phases. The plan's tentative timeline for completion would be around 2030.



Milwaukee County Supervisors discussed Mitchell Park Domes preservation on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

It was the one time folks were hoping not to shatter the glass ceiling.

The Mitchell Park Domes are a symbol of nature and environmentalism in Milwaukee County, but after years of falling into disrepair, the mission for many is now to save them.

Christa Beall Diefenbach, Friends of the Domes executive director, is one of those leading the charge.

"They're part of our history, they're part of the community," Diefenbach said. "In this era of climate change it's even more critical than ever."

On Tuesday, she proposed a six-year and $107-million plan to reimagine the domes.

The plan, divided into two phases, envisions restoring the domes, investing in Mitchell Park and creating more activities, as well as a new nature learning center.

It also calls for a $30 million commitment from the county.

"What matters for this group and the county supervisors is a fiscally responsible plan and that's what we came forward with," Diefenbach said.

Those who live in the area also showed up to voice their support.

"We're so happy that this proposal came up," Marta Alamo said. "We're excited also, because, like I said, we have a big investment in the neighborhood."

"We have an opportunity that an outside group is willing to fund this project," Art Alamo said.

County supervisors are not approving or denying the proposal yet, as Tuesday's meeting was informational. They did say they're interested in finding a way to preserve the domes.

"We cannot be a healthy county in a concrete jungle," 7th District supervisor Felesia Martin said. "We need spaces like the three domes."

The plan's tentative timeline for completion would be around 2030.

Board supervisors say they'll bring the proposal back up for discussion after more meetings on the topic.