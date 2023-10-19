Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes' future; public meeting Thursday

A public meeting to discuss the future of the Mitchell Park Domes will be held Thursday night, Oct. 19.

For more than 50 years, the Mitchell Park Domes have welcomed thousands of visitors. But is it time to say goodbye? The county said the domes are deteriorating, and supervisors are weighing what's next.

Mitchell Park Domes

The parks department presented the county board's Committee on Parks and Culture with four options.

$4.7 million: Demolish the Mitchell Park Domes.

$22 million: Repair all three Mitchell Park Domes.

$49-53 million: Restore just one Dome and construct a new conservancy and event center.

$67 million: Total restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes.

"We’re really at a precipice – at a point where we are making a huge decision for Milwaukee County," Wasserman said. "To hear these costs, we just don’t have the money."

Wasserman wants to let the public decide, saying they plan to look into a binding referendum. It means the public could vote for the option it wants.