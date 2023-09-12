Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes' future; meeting Tuesday

The Mitchell Park Domes are a Milwaukee gem, but the buildings are deteriorating. From the desert to the tropics, there are three Domes that officer a variety of experiences but whether they'll offer that in the future is still up in the air.

A meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12 that could move us one step closer to a decision.

If the County Board chooses to repair the Domes, it will cost more than $21.7 million. Some of the repairs include – repair joints between precast concrete pieces, foundation repairs and replacement of broke glass panes of the three domes.

Mitchell Park Domes

Those in favor of keeping the Domes say the Milwaukee community deserves an urban conservatory and the Domes add value to Milwaukee as a tourist destination. They've been around for more than 120 years.