Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Global Entry enrollment

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced on Monday, May 13 it will host its second Global Entry enrollment event June 11 to June 14.

Appointments for the upcoming enrollment event will become available for scheduling Friday, May 17. Applicants must already be conditionally approved to complete the enrollment.

A news release says Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program that allows expedited clearance for travelers arriving on international flights at selected airports in the United States, including at MKE Airport. The Global Entry program costs $100 for five years of access and includes TSA PreCheck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

IMPORTANT: Only individuals who have already applied for Global Entry and are already conditionally approved can take advantage of this opportunity.

Enrollment appointments for conditionally approved applicants will be offered Tuesday, June 11 through Friday, June 14 in the Main Terminal/Concession Mall near the Miller Brewery Shop. An appointment is required; walk-ins are not available.

If you are already conditionally approved for Global Entry: