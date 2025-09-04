Milwaukee Mitchell Interchange resurfacing, improvement project

article

The Brief Construction crews will soon begin a resurfacing and improvement project on the Mitchell Interchange in southern Milwaukee County. Work for the project is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 8. This project is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.



Wisconsin has approved a $31.2 million resurfacing and improvement project along I-41/94/43/894, through the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee County.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 8.

Improvements planned

What we know:

A news release says this project will resurface and make improvements to approximately 6.5 miles of I-41/94/43/894, through the Mitchell Interchange.

The project limits are Rawson Avenue to the south, Howard Avenue to the north, and 35th Street to the west. Improvements include:

Mill, patch, and resurface pavement within the corridor

New High Friction Surface Treatments

Bridge approach maintenance

Retaining wall and drainage improvements

Improvements to College Avenue park and ride lots

New signing and pavement marking

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Traffic Impact

What we know:

The majority of this project will be completed during overnight/off-peak hours. This project will maintain the current number of lanes and lane configurations.

Overnight/off-peak lane and ramp closures are anticipated. Detours will be posted for ramp closures.

Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This project is scheduled for completion fall 2026. Work will be paused during the winter months and will resume in spring 2026. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

You can sign up for alerts and updates on this project from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.