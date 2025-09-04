Milwaukee Mitchell Interchange resurfacing, improvement project
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin has approved a $31.2 million resurfacing and improvement project along I-41/94/43/894, through the Mitchell Interchange in Milwaukee County.
Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 8.
Improvements planned
What we know:
A news release says this project will resurface and make improvements to approximately 6.5 miles of I-41/94/43/894, through the Mitchell Interchange.
The project limits are Rawson Avenue to the south, Howard Avenue to the north, and 35th Street to the west. Improvements include:
- Mill, patch, and resurface pavement within the corridor
- New High Friction Surface Treatments
- Bridge approach maintenance
- Retaining wall and drainage improvements
- Improvements to College Avenue park and ride lots
- New signing and pavement marking
Traffic Impact
What we know:
The majority of this project will be completed during overnight/off-peak hours. This project will maintain the current number of lanes and lane configurations.
Overnight/off-peak lane and ramp closures are anticipated. Detours will be posted for ramp closures.
Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.
This project is scheduled for completion fall 2026. Work will be paused during the winter months and will resume in spring 2026. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
You can sign up for alerts and updates on this project from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.