Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport cargo facility groundbreaking
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a new cargo facility.
The groundbreaking was held at the MKE Regional Business Park near Howell and College.
The project calls for more than 337,000 square feet of cargo space. Several buildings on the south end of the airport grounds will be demolished to pave the way for the facility. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said the facility will be large enough to fit five Boeing 747 aircraft.
Rendering of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport cargo project
The Source: Information in this report is from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.