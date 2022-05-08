Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 51st and Locust

article

Milwaukee police need your help to locate a woman reported missing Saturday, May 7.

Vicky Cruz, 46, was last seen near 51st and Locust.

Cruz stands 5'1" tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.