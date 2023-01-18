Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 46th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing woman.
Tiffany Rios, 32, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. near 46th and Glendale.
Police said she might be in a blue Mercedes Benz.
She's described as white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh" logo.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.