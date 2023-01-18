Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 46th and Glendale

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing woman.

Tiffany Rios, 32, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 6:30 a.m. near 46th and Glendale.

Police said she might be in a blue Mercedes Benz.

She's described as white, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red or gray hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and white Nike Air Force Ones with a black Nike "swoosh" logo.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.