Milwaukee missing woman last seen near 37th and Sarnow

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help to find a critical missing 35-year-old woman, Inisha Simon.

Officials said Simon was last seen on Friday, Aug. 4, near 37th and Sarnow after she left her residence on foot around 7:30 p.m.

Simon is described as a Black woman 5'8" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with a medium complexion and black hair. She is wearing black pants with white paws and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. -12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.- 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.