A Milwaukee mother, missing since Sunday, was found dead on the city's north side three days later. Police are investigating her death as a domestic violence-related homicide.

Tomitka Stewart, 41, had been last seen near 10th and Center. Police found her dead near 29th and Glendale, roughly three miles from where she went missing, on Wednesday.

Loved ones said she was a mother of 10 kids and three stepchildren. She was a general manager at two Jersey Mike's locations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Unfortunately, that tragedy is kind of like under the surface," said Andi Elliott with Milwaukee Women's Center.

An old issue in Milwaukee is turning into a common tragedy. Elliott said domestic violence cases seem to be ramping up throughout the city.

"We’re seeing more situations of extremely violent activity, again, leading to homicides," she said.

Tomitka Stewart

It's an issue that advocates said skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think that tensions are high, and the circumstances are really leading to tragic endings for, unfortunately, a lot of women," said Elliott.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to Stewart's death. Criminal complaints filed in January state Stewart was a victim of domestic violence by the 41-year-old father of one of her children, and she was granted a restraining order against that man. It is unclear if that is the same man who police arrested in connection to her death.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Elliott said there needs to be a multipronged approach to cases like these, and now is the time to act.

"That involves preventative activities, putting productive packers in place, but also working with law enforcement," she said.

Stewart's stepdaughter told FOX6 they planned a candlelight vigil for her near 10th and Center.