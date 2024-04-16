Milwaukee missing woman found dead; police seek suspect

article

A missing Milwaukee woman was found dead, police confirmed on Wednesday, April 17.

Police said Tomitka Stewart, 41, was found dead earlier in the day Wednesday. She was last seen near 10th and Center on Sunday evening, April 14.

Officials said they are investigating the incident as a homicide and are seeking a known suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said she was found in the area of 29th and Glendale. They did not share any additional information on the suspect.

"The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tomitka Stewart that are impacted by this tragedy," police said.

She was last seen wearing a purple and white sweatshirt, a Spider-Man shirt and black jogging pants.