Milwaukee missing woman; last seen near 87th and Fond du Lac

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing person, Essence Holliman. She was last seen near 87th and Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept, 26.

Holliman is a female, 18 years old, African American, with light complexion, 5’6" tall, weighing 190 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

Officials say Holliman was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and white pants, and a black bonnet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m.-12 a.m., or 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m.-8 a.m.