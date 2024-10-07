Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing woman; 64-year-old last seen on Sept. 22

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 11:14am CDT
Joanne Nighswander

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Joanne Nighswander – someone officials have listed as critically missing.

Nighswander was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. Officials say she was last seen in the area of 51st and Oklahoma Avenue on the city's south side. 

Nighswander is described as a female, white, 64 years old, 5'7" tall, weighing 225 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair. It's unknown the clothing description Nighswander was wearing. 

Anyone with information on Nighswander’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.   