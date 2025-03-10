Milwaukee missing teenage girl last seen near 36th and Pierce

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's helping in their search for 13-year-old Chantelle Simmons, who is listed as critically missing.

Simmons was last seen on Sunday afternoon, March 9. She was last believed to be in the area of 36th and Pierce in Milwaukee.

Simmons is described as a female, Black, standing around 5’1" tall, weighing around 105 pounds, with brown eyes, and long dark hair. She was wearing ripped bell-bottom blue jeans and a gray "cars" shirt. Simmons should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.