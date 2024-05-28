Milwaukee missing teenage girl, infant found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Kamila and Kyree Stewart have been located and are safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl and her infant son.

Officials say Kamila Stewart and her son, Kyree, were last seen in the early afternoon hours on Monday, May 27 near 65th and Florist on Milwaukee's northwest side. Stewart is likely traveling on foot, officials say.

Kamila is described as a female, Black, 5'3" tall, weighing 125 pounds with a slim build, black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black jogging pants with red stripes and black Crocs.

The baby is a male, Black, approximately eight months old and was wearing a blue snowsuit.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of the Stewarts, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s 4th District at 414-935-7242.