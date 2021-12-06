Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing teen with autism sought by police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing 17-year-old with autism who is non-verbal.

Frazier Guyden was last seen near 74th and Holmes in Greenfield – near Southridge Mall. Police say Guyden may be headed to South Milwaukee.

Guyden stands 6' tall and weighs 250-300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Guyden was last seen wearing a silver tank top, and black and white pajama pants with stripes.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.

