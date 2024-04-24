Milwaukee man missing, last seen March 29 on city's north side

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 61-year-old Edward Swift, last seen near Sherman and Fiebrantz the night of March 29.

Swift is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black coat, blue jeans and black-with-red high top shoes.

MPD said Swift was reported missing on April 20 and is not considered critically missing.

Anyone with information on Swift's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.