Milwaukee missing man; police seek help to locate 42-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 42-year-old Daniel Molina-Caceres.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say Molina-Caceres was last seen near 16th and Canal in Milwaukee around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Molina-Caceres is described as a male, Hispanic, 5’5" tall, weighing 140 pounds with a medium build, a thin mustache and a beard.

Officials say Molina-Caceres was last seen wearing a yellow flat-brim baseball cap featuring a design on the front, a faded red hooded sweatshirt with white detailing on the front, a faded black zip-up jacket with an AMD Milwaukee Tool logo on the left chest, gray pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone having contact on Molina-Caceres is urged to call the Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.