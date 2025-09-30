Milwaukee missing man; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a missing 66-year-old man.

What we know:

Police said Johnny Behmke went missing on Sept. 29 at approximately 8:30 a.m., from the area of 80th and Bender.

Benhmke is described as a male, white, 5’10" tall, 230 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, blue corduroy pants and brown boots.

Authorities say Benhmke is not considered critically missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.