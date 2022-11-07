Milwaukee missing man last seen near 56th and Hadley

article

Milwaukee police need help locating a missing man last seen near 56th and Hadley around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Richard Williams, 28, has a disability and is non-verbal.

Police described him as Black, standing 5'4" tall, weighing 140 pounds with a dark complexion and black hair in a short Afro style. He has a full beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black slacks and tennis shoes.

Annyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.