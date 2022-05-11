Milwaukee missing man last seen near 12th and Euclid

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing man last seen Wednesday morning, May 11, near 12th and Euclid.

According to police, Londyn Alvarez has a medical condition.

He was last seen around 3:30 a.m., when he left his home on foot.

He's described as Hispanic, standing 6' tall, weighing 290 pounds with short, brown hair, a brown left eye, a blue right eye and a distinguishing mark on the right side of his head.

He was last seen wearing a black headscarf, a cream-colored Carhart T-shirt, black khaki shorts and black tennis shoes with red lining.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.