Milwaukee missing man; last seen Aug. 21 near 18th and Wells

Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report for 63-year-old Mark Sliwinski.

Sliwinski went missing on Aug. 21 from the area of 18th and Wells.

He is described as 5’09" tall, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a Brewers jersey, blue jeans and white/black shoes. He is not considered critically missing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222.