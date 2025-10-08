Milwaukee man missing, known to frequent Riverwest area

article

The Brief MPD is looking for 38-year-old Terry Allen, who was reported missing on Tuesday. Allen last contacted his family more than two months ago and is known to frequent the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Terry Allen, who was reported missing on Tuesday night, Oct. 7.

What they're saying:

Police described Allen as 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds with black hair. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

Allen last contacted his family more than two months ago and is known to frequent the city's Riverwest neighborhood. MPD said he is not considered critically missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7252.