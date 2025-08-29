Milwaukee missing man; 59-year-old last seen near 35th & Wright

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 59-year-old Charles Pitts.

Search for Charles Pitts

What we know:

Officials say Pitts went missing on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 16 in the area of 35th and Wright.

Pitts is described as a male, African American, 507" tall, weighing 195 pounds, with grayish hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information on Pitts' whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212.