Milwaukee missing man, last seen near 19th and Center

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critical missing person, 82-year-old Mathew McKnight, who suffers from a mental health condition.

Officials say McKnight was last seen near 19th and Center around 8 :30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

McKnight is described as a male, African American, 5’11" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and bald head. He wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve button up shirt, black blazer, and black slacks.

McKnight may be driving a black 2014 Ford Taurus with Wisconsin license 189-VMZ.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.