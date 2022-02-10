Milwaukee girls located safe; had been reported missing

article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two girls, 11 and 14, who had been reported missing are located and safe.
The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance with this matter.
