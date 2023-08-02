Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek missing girl, last seen near Sherman Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:27AM
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Arielle Dorsey

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for missing 12-year-old girl Arielle Dorsey – last seen Monday, July 31.

Dorsey was last seen near 40th and Locust, about one block from Sherman Park. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on Dorsey's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.  
 


 