Milwaukee police seek missing girl, last seen near Sherman Park
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for missing 12-year-old girl Arielle Dorsey – last seen Monday, July 31.
Dorsey was last seen near 40th and Locust, about one block from Sherman Park. She is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information on Dorsey's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.