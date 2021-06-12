Missing Milwaukee girl last seen June 7

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a missing person report for 15-year-old Bre'Asia Anderson – last seen June 7.

Police said Anderson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. that day in the area of Sherman and Congress on Milwaukee's north side.

Anderson is described as 5’04" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

Police said she is not considered critically missing at this time. Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.

