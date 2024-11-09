Milwaukee girl missing, last seen at Uihlein Soccer Park

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 15-year-old Melany Benjumea, last seen Saturday afternoon at Uihlein Soccer Park near 76th and Good Hope.

Benjumea is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information on Benjumea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788.