Milwaukee missing girl, 5, mother; last seen year Appleton and Keefe

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 5-year-old Serenity Hines, who authorities say is in the company of her mother, Suenikia Bates.

The pair were last seen near Appleton and Keefe in Milwaukee around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Hines is described as a female, with a dark complexion, 3' tall, weighing 50 pounds, with three ponytails and a bow tie in the front. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, pink shorts, Mickey Mouse shoes, and a black wrist brace on her right wrist.

Bates is described as a female, Black, and approximately 34 years old. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, rainbow shorts, and in possession of a blonde wig. If she doesn't have a wig on, her hair is extremely short, police say.

Anyone having contact with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.