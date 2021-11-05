Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee boy missing since September 2020, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Gemayel Wright

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 5 asked for the public’s help in finding a long-term missing boy. Police said 13-year-old Gemayel Wright was last seen on Sept. 15, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

Wright is described as 5-feet tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

