Milwaukee missing boy last seen near 23rd and Auer
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate a "critical missing" Milwaukee boy, age 6, believed to be with a woman, age 39.
According to police, the boy, Marvin Sherrod, was last seen Monday, Oct. 4 near 23rd and Auer shortly after noon with Lynn Jackson, 39.
The boy weighs 45 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police described Jackson as a Black woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.
Advertisement