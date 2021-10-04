Milwaukee missing boy last seen near 23rd and Auer

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a "critical missing" Milwaukee boy, age 6, believed to be with a woman, age 39.

According to police, the boy, Marvin Sherrod, was last seen Monday, Oct. 4 near 23rd and Auer shortly after noon with Lynn Jackson, 39.

The boy weighs 45 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police described Jackson as a Black woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.