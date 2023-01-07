Milwaukee missing boy; last seen near 54th and Mill

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in their search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jael Rodriguez was last seen Friday, Jan. 6, near 54th and Mill around 5 a.m., police said.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04", 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing with black and blue "Yeezy" brand shoes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.