Milwaukee missing boy found safe

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Hunt has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department was seeking the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Elijah Hunt.

Hunt was last seen near 63rd and Villard around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

Hunt is described as a 17-year-old Black boy, 5’8" tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has short twisted black hair, brown eyes, a little mustache and some chin hair.

Hunt was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

