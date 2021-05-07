Boy found near 32nd and Lisbon; police looking for guardians

article

Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help locating the guardians of a boy found Friday, May 7.

Police said the boy is approximately 3 years old, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds – wearing a blue jacket, blue t-shirt, blue shorts and brown shoes.

The child was found wandering in the area of 32nd and Lisbon Ave and was taken to MPD District 3 by a good Samaritan.

If anyone has any information regarding the parent or guardian of this child, please call Milwaukee Police District Three at 414-935-7232.

